Gilgeous-Alexander recorded eight points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-80 loss to the Pelicans.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled against the Pelicans' strong defense, putting out his worst effort of the season in the blowout loss. It's the first time this season that he's scored fewer than 23 points and dished fewer than seven assists. By season's end, this performance will likely stand out as an outlier.