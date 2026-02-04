Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 20 points (8-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-92 win over the Magic.

The reigning MVP stuck around just long enough to reach 20 points for a 121st straight game, checking out of the rout late in the third quarter after draining a pair of free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander is just five games away from tying the all-time NBA record of 126 straight games with 20-plus points set by Wilt Chamberlain from 1961-63 -- a mark he would potentially reach at home against the Bucks on Feb. 12, the final game before the All-Star break. Gilgeous-Alexander has had a couple of near misses over the last month, but since the beginning of January he's averaging 31.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.9 boards, 1.2 threes and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks over 16 games.