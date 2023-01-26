Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 36 points (13-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 137-132 loss to the Hawks.

The Thunder lost to the Hawks in an intense, high-scoring contest, but Gilgeous-Alexander kept an impressive streak alive after putting up at least 34 points for the third game in a row. The star point guard has been a fantasy stud this season and has consistently delivered first-round value, to the point that he has been one of the best fantasy performers in The Association, regardless of the format. He's averaging 30.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and a combined 3.0 blocks/steals per game in January.