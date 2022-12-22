Gilgeous-Alexander finished Wednesday's 101-98 win over Portland with 27 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to produce across multiple categories, and his opponents have yet to find a way to limit his scoring impact. He's averaging 31.4 points to go along with 4.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals through nine December appearances and there's no reason to believe he'll be slowing down anytime soon.