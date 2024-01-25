Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 32 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 140-114 victory over the Spurs.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to add to his All-NBA campaign as he's registered 30-plus points in each of his last four games. He's averaging 31.1 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA behind Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. This season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging career highs in assists (6.4), rebounds (5.6), steals (2.3), and field goal shooting (54.6 percent) per game.