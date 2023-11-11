Gilgeous-Alexander posted 33 points (14-25 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 37 minutes during Friday's 105-98 loss to the Kings.

As usual, Gilgeous-Alexander carried the team on his back in a close game. After holding an early lead, the Thunder were unable to seal the deal, mostly due to tepid performances from Gilgeous-Alexander's teammates. Outside of the All-Star guard, no player scored over 14 points. The team is also utilizing a 10-man rotation, and the second unit needs work, posting only 18 bench points. It will be difficult for Gilgeous-Alexander to keep this pace and stay healthy if his teammates remain inconsistent.