Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 34 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 win over Boston.

It was another busy night at the foul line to go with a team-high scoring output for Gilgeous-Alexander, who put up at least 30 points for the 41st time this season. Over his last 11 games since the All-Star break, the 26-year-old MVP candidate has averaged 34.3 points, 6.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers in 35.7 minutes while shooting 42.6 percent from downtown.