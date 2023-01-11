Gilgeous-Alexander posted 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 loss to Miami.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all Thunder players in scoring while posting a balanced performance on both ends of the court. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 25 or more points in 31 appearances.