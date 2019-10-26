Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 28 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 97-85 loss to the Wizards.

After dropping a career-high 26 points in OKC's opener, Gilgeous-Alexander raised the bar again in game No. 2. There's a huge vacuum in the Thunder offense with Russell Westbrook no longer around, and so far it's the second-year guard who's taking advantage despite averaging only 10.8 points a game for the Clippers last year.