Gilgeous-Alexander closed Tuesday's 133-130 win over the Lakers with 30 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a terrific first half with 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field to go along with five assists. He slowed down a bit after the break but still contributed another 11 points to finish with a team-high 30 points on the night. The all-star point guard knocked down 11 of 12 free-throw attempts in the contest while also tying Russell Westbrook with a game-high eight assists. Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored at least 30 points in seven of his last nine games and is averaging 30.8 points per game on the season.