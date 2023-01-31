Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 31 points (10-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Monday's 128-120 loss to Golden State.

The 24-year-old scored over 30 points for the fifth straight game. The Thunder found themselves with a large deficit early and Gilgeous-Alexander helped lead a solid comeback, scoring 21 of his 31 in the second half, although they still came up short. SGA is having a remarkable season overall, crushing his career highs in points (30.9), blocks (1.1), steals (1.7) and shooting percentages (51.0 from the field and 90.8 from the line).