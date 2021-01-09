Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Friday's 101-89 win over the Knicks.

The Thunder got off to a slow start, but they were ultimately successful in ending the Knicks' three-game win streak. Gilgeous-Alexander is the fuel that drives the Thunder's offensive machine, although that motor is one of the slowest paced teams in the league. Friday marked his first double-double of the season.