Gilgeous-Alexander generated 27 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Monday's 108-94 loss to the Heat.

Gilgeous-Alexander logged a full night in the back-to-back and followed up his 31-point showing on Sunday with another excellent stat line. Unfortunately, he isn't getting enough support from his supporting cast to win consistently. Despite the team's deficiencies, SGA remains an excellent fantasy target due to his superlative usage and production.