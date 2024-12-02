Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 loss to Houston.

Gilgeous-Alexander turned in another excellent line, which has become customary for the All-Star over the past two weeks. He's in the midst of an incredible run, averaging 33.6 points, 6.8 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over his last five games.