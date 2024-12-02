Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 loss to Houston.
Gilgeous-Alexander turned in another excellent line, which has become customary for the All-Star over the past two weeks. He's in the midst of an incredible run, averaging 33.6 points, 6.8 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over his last five games.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Pours in 36 in Friday's win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Explodes for 37 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Drops 32 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Pours in 36 in Sunday's loss•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts team-high 28 points•