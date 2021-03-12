Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 32 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six assists, two rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 116-108 win over the Mavericks.

Behind their marquee player, the Thunder led the majority of the game against a Mavericks team that played without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. SGA is picking up right where he left off before the break, following up his 33- point against the Spurs with 32 points on Thursday.