Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 24 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 121-113 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

It was another strong effort from the second-year guard, who's scored in double digits in a remarkable 39 straight games dating back to mid-December. With the Thunder jockeying for a better playoff seed in the cutthroat Western Conference, Gilgeous-Alexander figures to keep getting plenty of minutes and plenty of usage over the final games.