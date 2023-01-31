Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 31 points (10-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three blocks across 37 minutes during Monday's 128-120 loss to Golden State.

For the fifth straight game, Gilgeous-Alexander reached the 30-point mark. The Thunder found themselves facing a large deficit early, and Gilgeous-Alexander helped lead a solid comeback attempt, scoring 21 of his 31 in the second half. The 24-year-old is on his way to earning his first All-Star nod while he maintains career-high averages in points (30.9), blocks (1.1) and steals (1.7) in addition to shooting at career-best levels from the field (51 percent) and the free-throw line (90.8 percent).