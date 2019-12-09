Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Leads way with 21
Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 21 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes Sunday against Portland.
While it wasn't a great shooting display from the second-year point guard, Gilgeous-Alexander repeatedly slashed through the Trail Blazer's defense, generating a season-high 12 free throw attempts. The 20-year-old has blossomed into a star for a Thunder team that now sits just inside the playoff rankings. He's carrying impressive season averages of 18.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steal in 34.9 minutes per contest.
