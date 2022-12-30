Gilgeous-Alexander ended Thursday's 121-113 loss to the Hornets with 28 points (11-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City in scoring in Thursday's loss, posting his second straight 28-point game while recording 25 or more points in eight straight contests. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 25 points in 27 appearances this year.