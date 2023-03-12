Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) finished Saturday's 110-96 win over the Pelicans with 35 points (11-23 FG, 13-13 FT), six rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block across 37 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander sat out the Thunder's previous game Wednesday against the Suns, but his absence was largely for maintenance purposes while Oklahoma City was wrapping up a back-to-back set. The All-Star point guard didn't miss a beat in his return to the lineup Saturday, delivering his usual efficiency from the field while cleaning up at the free-throw line en route to his fourth consecutive outing with at least 30 points. The Thunder will conclude another back-to-back set with a matchup Sunday in San Antonio, so Gilgeous-Alexander's fantasy managers will want to verify his status for that contest ahead of the 7 p.m. ET opening tip.