Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said prior to Tuesday's 103-99 loss to the Kings that Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) is still recovering from a "significant tear" in his plantar fascia, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. "It's not something that you should really mess around with," Daigneault said. "If we got aggressive with him, it could compromise him long term, which makes no sense for us for a player that is as important to our franchise as he is."

Gilgeous-Alexander will almost certainly miss Oklahoma City's final six games of the season, given the tenor of Daigneault's comments about the injury along with the fact that the 21-45 Thunder are already eliminated from postseason contention. Daigneault's update comes a little more than two weeks after he said Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't progressing as quickly as hoped in his recovery from the right foot injury, which he developed shortly after the All-Star break. With Gilgeous-Alexander on the shelf for good, Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome should handle point guard duties for the Thunder for the remainder of the season, just as they have been for the past five-plus weeks. Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander will turn his focus toward getting healthy for the summer, when he's expected to train with the Canadian national team as it attempts to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which are set to begin in late July.