Coach Mark Daigneault said Wednesday that Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) will likely miss a "significant amount of time" as he battles plantar fasciitis, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The Thunder haven't released a firm timetable, but plantar fasciitis is well-known as a difficult injury, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Gilgeous-Alexander ultimately misses a decent chunk of time -- particularly as Oklahoma City moves through a rebuilding season. For now, it's safe to rule Gilgeous-Alexander out for at least the rest of the week, but fantasy managers should be prepared for an absence that could span several weeks. In the meantime, expect Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome to continue picking up increased minutes in the backcourt, while recent addition Svi Mykhailiuk could also shoulder a heavier workload.