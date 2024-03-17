Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 victory over the Grizzlies.

Saying that Gilgeous-Alexander was "limited" to just 20 points should say everything fantasy managers need to know regarding his importance on the Thunder offensive scheme. One of the best all-around fantasy assets, regardless of the league and format, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put up elite numbers every time he steps on the court, to the point that this outing was just a bump on the road for him. The star floor general should bounce back when the Thunder take on the Jazz on Wednesday.