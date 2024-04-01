Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Surprisingly, Gilgeous-Alexander played Sunday versus the Knicks after initially being listed as doubtful, but he delivered a subpar outing during his return from a two-game absence. He'll attempt to play through the issue again Tuesday, but his availability will likely come down to a game-time decision. If Gilgeous-Alexander is sidelined again, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe are candidates for increased playing time.