Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota due to a bruised hip.
This is the first we're hearing of the injury, but chances are it's nothing overly serious. Still, with the Thunder playing on the second half of a back-to-back, his status will be worth monitoring. Gilgeous-Alexander went for 28 points, seven assists, three rebounds and a steal in Saturday night's loss to Denver.
