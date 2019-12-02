Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 17 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 win over the Pelicans.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled with his shot but matched his career high in rebounding. Though his assists and steals averages have dropped off a bit compared to his rookie year through 19 appearances, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to provide fairly well-rounded counting stats while earning lots of minutes.