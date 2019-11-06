Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 win over the Magic.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to provide efficient offense more often than not, as he has connected on at least 57.1 percent of his field goal attempts in four of seven tilts this season. He has also scored at least 22 five times already, and while his assist totals haven't been great he's not turning the ball over much either.