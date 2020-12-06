Gilgeous-Alexander will have an expanded role for Oklahoma City this year, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

With the departure of Chris Paul and several other veterans on the Thunder during the offseason, Gilgeous-Alexander will be fully given the keys this season. The third-year guard averaged 19.0 points on 47.1 percent shooting, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.1 steals per game during 2019-20, so his trajectory is looking extremely bright for this year as the focal point of the offense. Oklahoma City likely won't win a ton of games this season, but Gilgeous-Alexander looks like a potential All-Star based on the high usage he figures to have on this squad.