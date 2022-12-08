Gilgeous-Alexander posted 26 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 17-19 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Gilgeous-Alexander went just 2-of-7 from the field in the first half but still racked up 14 points after hitting nine of 10 free-throw attempts. This trend continued in the second half where the Thunder guard went 8-of-9 from the foul line while knocking down just two more field goal attempts, both of which came in the third quarter. Though he still managed to match Ja Morant with a game-high 26 points on the night, Gilgeous-Alexander did see his seven-game streak with at least 30 points come to an end.