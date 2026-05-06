Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Manages just 18 points in Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 victory over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Gilgeous-Alexander failed to score at least 20 points for the first time since May 24, Game 3 of last season's Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves, but the reigning MVP didn't need to crank things up in a fairly comfortable win. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.6 points, 7.6 assists, 3.4 boards, 1.0 threes and 1.0 blocks through five games to begin the Thunder's title defense while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor.
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