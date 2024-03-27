Gilgeous-Alexander acknowledged after Tuesday's 119-112 win over the Pelicans that he's battling a quadricep injury, Ross Lovelace of SI.com reports. He finished the contest with 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander admitted that he's been nursing the injury since the Thunder's 119-107 win over Utah on March 20, but he's suited up in each of the three ensuing games and hasn't faced any limitations. Oklahoma City will be heading into the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday versus Houston, and while the expectation is that Gilgeous-Alexander will play, fantasy managers will still want to get confirmation that he's starting before locking him into daily lineups. Though his minutes haven't been limited since he suffered the injury, Gilgeous-Alexander's form might be suffering as a result of the quad issue. Over his last three games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 0.7 three-pointers and 0.7 steals while shooting 44.2 percent from the field.