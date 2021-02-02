Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 136-106 loss to the Rockets.

With the game well in hand for the Rockets, Gilgeous-Alexander logged only 29 minutes due to the first unit exiting the game. The Rockets could have beaten any team in the league Monday with their relentless three-point barrage, but the Thunder's inability to score against one of the league's worst defenses was readily apparent. As the only true elite in the lineup, Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers aren't in danger, but he faces an uphill battle if the rest of the team continues to struggle offensively.