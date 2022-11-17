Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 42 points (14-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-17 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 victory over Washington.

Gilgeous-Alexander capped off a tremendous performance with a step-back three-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to give the Thunder a 121-120 lead. The 42 points were his most of the season and it was the 10th time in 14 games that he scored at least 30 points. The 24-year-old has taken another leap forward this season and has made 54.8 percent of his shots, 40.0 percent of his three-point tries and 90.6 percent of his free throws while averaging 32.3 points per game.