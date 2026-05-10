Gilgeous-Alexander logged 23 points (7-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 131-108 win over the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Lakers held Gilgeous-Alexander in check for most of Saturday's game, though the reigning MVP still managed to crack the 20-point threshold and finished second on the Thunder in both points and assists behind Ajay Mitchell (24 points and 10 assists). Gilgeous-Alexander's stats in the Semifinals haven't been great in comparison to the first round of the playoffs or the regular season, but that can be chalked up to the Lakers' defense homing in on the superstar guard. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to sweep the series in Game 4 on Monday.