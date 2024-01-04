Gilgeous-Alexander finished Wednesday's 141-138 loss to the Hawks with 33 points (11-24 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 13 rebounds and eight assists over 35 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to showcase his MVP candidacy this season. He was two assists away from his first triple-double of the season and is averaging 34.5 points per game to start the new year. Over his last 10 appearances, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 34.6 points on 54.6 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.0 steals over 34.6 minutes per game.