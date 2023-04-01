Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated 39 points (11-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 17-17 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 121-117 loss to the Pacers.

Despite Gilgeous-Alexander returning with nearly 40 points with a perfect 17-for-17 showing from the charity stripe, the Thunder could not hold a slim lead entering the fourth quarter and remain on the fringe of the playoffs, sporting a half-game lead over the Mavericks. Primarily a scorer, SGA threw his hat in the ring on the glass Friday, nearly notching his fourth triple-double of the season and third with points and rebounds. He'll remain a key cog down the stretch if OKC is to claim a spot in the Play-in Tournament.