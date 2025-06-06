Gilgeous-Alexander produced 38 points (14-30 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge for the Thunder in his NBA Finals debut, but it wasn't enough to prevent a stunning fourth-quarter comeback by Indiana to steal Game 1. Despite the loss, the 26-year-old continued his impressive production in the scoring department, as he's now put up 34 or more points in three straight postseason appearances.