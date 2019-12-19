Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Nears double-double
Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 126-122 win over the Grizzlies.
The second-year guard has been one of the Thunder's most productive players during the current season, and he has scored 20 or more points in four of his last seven contests. He is having a strong season, posting career-best marks in points, rebounds, and three pointers made per game.
