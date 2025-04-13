Gilgeous-Alexander (lower leg) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Just like it happened Friday against the Jazz, the Thunder will rest the majority of their regular rotation members for this regular-season finale after securing not only the top seed in the Western Conference, but also the best record in the league. Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive season comes to an end with an MVP-level stat line, as he averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from three-point range. He seems to be a lock to be among the finalists for the MVP award given how instrumental he was for the Thunder's record-breaking season.