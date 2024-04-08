Gilgeous-Alexander (quadricep) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Gilgeous-Alexander has missed four straight and six of the last seven games due to a quadriceps injury, but he'll return to action Tuesday. In March (13 games), the superstar point guard averaged 26.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in 34.2 minutes per game. The Thunder are battling for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, so it'd be surprising if they put significant restrictions on Gilgeous-Alexander over the final week of the regular season.