Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Nets.

SGA was rested on the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday, but he'll be back in action Tuesday night, which will likely return Isaiah Joe to the second unit and Aaron Wiggins' minutes could dip. The Thunder do not have a back-to-back set during Week 21, so SGA should be good to go for all three of their games.