Gilgeous-Alexander (shoulder) is not on the injury report for Monday's game at Minnesota.

A shoulder issue kept Gilgeous-Alexander out of Sunday's win over the Rockets, but it looks like his absence was more precautionary than anything else. He'll return to the starting five Monday night, though Oklahoma City will be without a pair of regular starters in Al Horford (rest) and Luguentz Dort (toe).

