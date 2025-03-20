Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets.
The star guard didn't play against the 76ers due to rest reasons, but he'll be available on Friday and should handle his regular workload. Gilgeous-Alexander has been averaging a robust 37.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game since the beginning of March.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Sitting out against Philadelphia•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Explodes for 48 points in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Leads all scorers with 34 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Drops 25 in Monday's loss•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Puts stamp on MVP case•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Set to return Sunday•