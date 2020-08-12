Gilgeous-Alexander is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Miami.
He was held out of Monday's game against Phoenix for precautionary reasons, but the second-year guard is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday for OKC's second-to-last seeding contest.
