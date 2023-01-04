Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Gilgeous-Alexander was unavailable Tuesday against Boston due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll return to action a day later. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 29.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 35.8 minutes per game. Gilgeous-Alexander should reassume his duties as the team's starting point guard as a result.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out Tuesday with illness•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Leads with near 30-point outing•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Swats four shots in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Explodes for 44 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Keeps rolling vs. Portland•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Rumbles for 35 points in return•