Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Gilgeous-Alexander was unavailable Tuesday against Boston due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll return to action a day later. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 29.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 35.8 minutes per game. Gilgeous-Alexander should reassume his duties as the team's starting point guard as a result.