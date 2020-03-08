Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Not playing Sunday
The Thunder ruled Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) out ahead of Sunday's game against the Celtics, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander's status took a turn for the worse quickly. After not being included on any of the first four injury reports the Thunder released prior to Sunday's game, Gilgeous-Alexander was deemed questionable with the right hip contusion around 3:30 p.m. ET, then ruled out less than a half hour later. With the 21-year-old now set to miss his first game of the season, Dennis Schroder could be in store for an elevated usage alongside starting point guard Chris Paul.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Tending to hip issue•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 27 extremely efficiently•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Bland performance•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Double-doubles in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Strong double-double in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Shines in Rising Stars loss•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.