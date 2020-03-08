The Thunder ruled Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) out ahead of Sunday's game against the Celtics, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander's status took a turn for the worse quickly. After not being included on any of the first four injury reports the Thunder released prior to Sunday's game, Gilgeous-Alexander was deemed questionable with the right hip contusion around 3:30 p.m. ET, then ruled out less than a half hour later. With the 21-year-old now set to miss his first game of the season, Dennis Schroder could be in store for an elevated usage alongside starting point guard Chris Paul.