Play

The Thunder ruled Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) out ahead of Sunday's game against the Celtics, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander's status took a turn for the worse quickly. After not being included on any of the first four injury reports the Thunder released prior to Sunday's game, Gilgeous-Alexander was deemed questionable with the right hip contusion around 3:30 p.m. ET, then ruled out less than a half hour later. With the 21-year-old now set to miss his first game of the season, Dennis Schroder could be in store for an elevated usage alongside starting point guard Chris Paul.

More News
Our Latest Stories