Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Notches historic triple-double
Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 36 minutes Monday in the Thunder's 117-104 win over the Timberwolves.
Not only was the triple-double the first of Gilgeous-Alexander's career, but it also put him in the NBA record book. At 21 years and 185 days old, Gilgeous-Alexander became the youngest player in the league history to register a 20-20 triple-double. Gilgeous-Alexander has always been a strong rebounder for a guard, but Monday's total surpassed his previous season high by 10, and the 10 dimes exceeded his output from the previous four games combined. As such, this performance looks like a major outlier, but Gilgeous-Alexander can still justifiably be viewed as a top-50 player in eight- or nine-category formats based on how he's performed in his first season in Oklahoma City.
