Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
After missing two games with a sprained left knee, Gilgeous-Alexander will be back in action Saturday. Across his past five appearances, he's averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 32.0 minutes.
