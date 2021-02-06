Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

After missing two games with a sprained left knee, Gilgeous-Alexander will be back in action Saturday. Across his past five appearances, he's averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 32.0 minutes.

