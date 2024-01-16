Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) is a game-time decision from Monday's game against the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander's status will be determined after pregame warm-ups. A lingering knee sprain is bringing his status down to the wire.
