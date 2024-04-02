Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) will not play in Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his third contest out of Oklahoma City's last four games due to a right quad bruise. Jalen Williams (ankle) is also inactive Tuesday, so Josh Giddey will be relied on as a playmaker, while Isaiah Joe could step into an important role offensively. Gilgeous-Alexander's next opportunity to take the court comes in short order as the Thunder close a back-to-back set Wednesday versus Boston.
